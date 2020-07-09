Starbucks offers buy one, get one deal on select Thursdays

(CNN) – Starbucks is offering buy one, get one free on any handcrafted drink during happy hour on select Thursdays. The event is from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
All customers need is the Starbucks app to redeem the deal. The coffee company reintroduced the happy hour promotion in June.
The promotion has been paused for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
