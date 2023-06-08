The World Health Organization defines drought as “a prolonged dry period in the natural climate cycle that can occur anywhere in the world.” It is a frequent occurrence in most weather zones, with potentially serious consequences for humans, animals, and vegetation.

In the U.S., all states experience drought to varying extents. Some—in the best cases—register a yearly average of four to eight weeks of aridity, considered short-term droughts. Others, like most Western states, live about 75% of the year without adequate amounts of rainfall. These are regarded as long-term droughts that call for urgent and comprehensive solutions.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, people believe the fix is in their hands as primary water consumers and are willing to support industries and local governments provided their efforts are not deleterious to the environment.

Long-term drought damage in agriculture is the first link of a chain of circumstances that affects farmers, distributors, suppliers, and consumers. From massive losses in production fields to increasing prices and scarcity of goods in supermarkets, the impact influences many layers of the economy.

Experts suggest drought shouldn’t be treated as an isolated circumstance. Climate change is exacerbating the extremity of land conditions, making natural dry lands even drier and wet areas wetter. Since climate change develops slowly, opposite to other natural phenomena like hurricanes or earthquakes, the damage it causes is progressive.

People residing in urban areas may be unaware that their surroundings are affected by drought, unknowingly worsening the situation instead of helping to mitigate it. The WHO reports that 80-90% of disasters documented in the last decade are consequences of “floods, droughts, tropical cyclones, heat waves, and severe storms,” all amplified by global warming.

Stacker compiled a ranking of all U.S. states by the number of droughts experienced from March 2022 to March 2023 using data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. States are ranked by the proportion of counties impacted by drought. Ties are broken by the average number of weeks of drought in impacted areas. Additional ties are broken by the total number of affected counties.

#50. West Virginia

– 3 of 55 counties (5.5%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 8.0

In 2021, West Virginia ranked as the 8th least drought-ridden state in the nation. Two years later, weather conditions have been somewhat kinder in the region; however, it has not always been that way. Not so long ago, in 1999, the entire state of West Virginia was declared a “federal drought disaster area” by then-President Bill Clinton.

#49. Pennsylvania

– 20 of 67 counties (29.9%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 5.9

The summer of 2022 left Pennsylvania’s lands arid and lifeless, compelling authorities to request people lower their water consumption by up to 10%. Nevertheless, abundant precipitation in September and early October, plus traces of Hurricane Ian’s effects, helped water levels recover.

#48. Alaska

– 10 of 29 boroughs (34.5%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected borough: 5.3

One of the wettest places in the U.S. is southeastern Alaska. However, from October 2016 to the end of 2019 the area suffered from severe drought. By late 2017, the local government ordered restrictions on water consumption. Even reservoir levels were too low for electricity generation.

#47. Virginia

– 56 of 133 counties (42.1%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 5.5

Since the turn of the millennium, the longest drought registered in Virginia lasted two years, from spring 2007 to the same season in 2009, though the most intense drought took place in midsummer and early fall of 2002. Like its neighboring states, Virginia currently receives enough rainfall to cover its water demand during most of the year.

#46. Maryland

– 11 of 24 counties (45.8%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 4.5

Maryland is one of 38 states operating weather monitoring programs called “mesonets.” The initiative seeks to provide hyperlocal updated information on different weather conditions that are sometimes missed by the National Weather Service. Mesonets assess wildfire risk, water level, or air quality in real-time, helping local officials and the community take action long before the situation reaches the federal government. There is also a national movement on mesonets that includes several private enterprises and university research arms.

#45. Michigan

– 46 of 83 counties (55.4%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 15.7

Abnormal precipitation and snow storms in the winter of 2023 improved drought conditions in most of Michigan. However, the southeastern quarter remained in categories from “abnormally dry to severe drought.” The state has suffered intense periods of drought in the past, the harshest being from 1930-1937, 1960-1967, and 1988-1990.

#44. New York

– 38 of 62 counties (61.3%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 9.9

The most acute drought to hit the state of New York in recent years occurred in 2016. It was so severe that the Farm Service Agency of the Department of Agriculture declared most counties “natural disaster areas.” Farmers lost 30-90% of their crops. The most affected were berry growers from the west, who saw 96% of their harvest go bad.

#43. Delaware

– 2 of 3 counties (66.7%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 4.7

In mid-2022, while authorities reported that the state’s water supply was secure, they also remained hopeful that snowstorms from the north and rain emanating off of tropical storms from the Atlantic Ocean would bless the region with extra water in advance of the harvest season. Unfortunately, high temperatures and low precipitation forced Delaware’s soy and corn farmers to harvest their crops early.

#42. Ohio

– 59 of 88 counties (67.0%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 8.8

Only two years ago, Ohio was the least drought-ridden state in the country, as reported by Stacker. Worsening weather conditions affecting its western neighbors and a decrease in its own soil moisture levels led meteorologists to predict that aridity would affect the state sooner rather than later. Fortunately, 94% of the state’s farmable land was found to have at least “adequate” levels of moisture.

#41. Wisconsin

– 51 of 72 counties (70.8%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.8

In 2019, Wisconsin’s Bureau of Occupational Health released a “Drought Toolkit,” with the goal of providing information “about preparing for and responding to drought events” in the state. It featured a glossary, categories of droughts, water-saving tips, and tables that explain the impact drought can have on human health.

#40. North Carolina

– 77 of 100 counties (77.0%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 13.4

The Southeastern states are frequently considered water-rich since the region receives considerable amounts of rainfall per year. However, they have been unduly affected by drought, particularly in the last two decades. North Carolina is part of the Southeast Drought Early Warning System, an initiative launched by the NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System in 2020 to coordinate actions against the effects of drought in the region.

#39. Illinois

– 88 of 102 counties (86.3%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.1

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is financing a study by four Illinois research institutions to assess drought effects on city trees. The research will focus on gathering data, designing action strategies, and establishing guidelines to improve “drought resilience in urban communities.”

#38. Alabama

– 58 of 67 counties (86.6%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 10.5

In late 2022, local media in Alabama reported that NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted that all of the state’s counties would experience drought by January 2023. Not all of the state was affected as predicted, but most of it was. Before then, December 2016 was the last time water scarcity impacted the Southern state.

#37. Maine

– 14 of 16 counties (87.5%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.6

Maine’s Drought Task Force is in charge of assessing aridity and water levels in the New England state. Once a month, the task force meets with officials from the Maine Emergency Management Agency to analyze drought conditions and determine actions to be taken. The group partners with 12 different federal, state, and local institutions—such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection—in order to respond adequately to contingencies.

#36. Minnesota

– 77 of 87 counties (88.5%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 20.4

Media reports described the first quarter of 2023 as “the wettest meteorological winter on record for most of Minnesota and the Upper Midwest,” based on information from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Thanks to abundant snowfall, drought alerts in most of the state were lifted. If temperatures rise early and fast, the water levels of rivers and lakes rise. On the other hand, if cold weather lasts longer—well into spring—water soaks directly into the soil.

#35. Vermont

– 13 of 14 counties (92.9%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 7.9

Drought conditions registered in the summer of 2022 in the Northeastern states didn’t only affect crops. Cattle farmers grew worried when they saw grass dry out week after week due to the lack of rainfall. The progressive impacts of global warming have been seen in Vermont for decades. Abnormal heavy precipitations during the cooler months have led to rising sea levels, caused floods, and eroded the coastline for several years. However, drought is a newer phenomenon in Vermont and its neighboring states.

#34. Mississippi

– 77 of 82 counties (93.9%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.5

Bearing the name of the nation’s second-biggest river gives the impression that the state of Mississippi has abundant water resources. Yet, in recent years, most of the state has experienced drought. The iconic river, which supplies 20 million people with drinking water, is also experiencing record-low water levels in some areas while enduring flood conditions in others.

#33. Missouri

– 108 of 114 counties (94.7%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 13.1

Researchers from the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture recently discovered that the state’s forests begin stressing when exposed to drought. According to research, two to four weeks of extreme drought are enough to negatively affect the trees, decreasing their capacity to perform the vital task of absorbing carbon dioxide.

#32. Indiana

– 88 of 92 counties (95.7%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.4

Throughout its 200 years of statehood, Indiana has faced several extreme weather episodes. And while the worst river floods took place during the first half of the 20th century, in 1913 and 1937, respectively, the most challenging droughts were recorded much more recently—in 1988 and 2012—suggesting a tendency towards rising aridity. Droughts appeared throughout the state in the summer of 2022, but the red flags were gone by early March 2023.

#31. Tennessee

– 91 of 95 counties (95.8%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 10.0

The last time Tennessee issued a “Drought Management Plan” was in 2010. According to the NOAA, the plan lacked a mechanism to determine drought severity or solve the many problems it causes. Meteorologists hope a new and comprehensive strategy is in the works, given that the frequency and severity of droughts and wildfires are on the rise.

#30. Georgia

– 153 of 159 counties (96.2%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 12.4

Georgia’s state capital and largest city, Atlanta, relies on two reservoirs built in the 1950s for its water supply: Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona. The rapid surge in the city’s population and increasing droughts have heightened the demand for water, straining the reservoirs’ resources. Nevertheless, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District boasts of having one of the “most aggressive water supply and conservation efforts in the country.” It recently released its most updated Water Resources Management Plan in December 2022.

#29. Kentucky

– 117 of 120 counties (97.5%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 9.6

In recent years, Kentucky has seen extremes in water levels: floods and drought. Precipitation is intense during late fall and winter, while summers are increasingly hot and dry. The 2022 flooding of 13 eastern counties of Kentucky was responsible for the death of more than 40 people. Nonetheless, most of the state fell into drought conditions during the past year.

#28. North Dakota

– 52 of 53 counties (98.1%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 22.0

The 1930s taught North Dakota several lessons regarding drought. A decade of arid lands and high heat destroyed crops, left livestock underfed and attracted an alarming grasshopper infestation. Since then, the semi-arid state has confronted drought through its Drought Mitigation Plan, which provides solution strategies and vulnerability assessments.

#27. New Jersey

– 21 of 21 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 9.4

New Jersey experienced severe drought in 1998-1999. At the time, the state lacked a monitoring and measurement system to properly assess the phenomenon. In 2001, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection implemented the Palmer Drought Severity Index, a new group of indicators used to evaluate “regional precipitation, stream flow, reservoir levels, and groundwater levels” in correlation to the particular traits of New Jersey’s climate and geological conditions.

#26. Rhode Island

– 5 of 5 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.3

In August 2022, a severe drought strongly affected agriculture in Rhode Island. Though short-lived, the USDA was prompted to declare the state a natural disaster area, which allowed impacted farmers to receive state and federal relief funds. Currently, authorities, farmers, and citizens in Rhode Island are discussing how to face future climate change consequences, including droughts.

#25. South Carolina

– 46 of 46 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.9

South Carolina’s climate system is impacted by its distinct geographical conditions. Both the Atlantic Ocean and the Appalachian Mountains contribute to softening winters and summers. Precipitation is typically abundant from March to July; however, in the past year, all counties have suffered drought to varying extents.

#24. Florida

– 67 of 67 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 11.9

Even though Florida registers around 56 inches of rain per year, and it is home to the Everglades, there has been at least one period of severe drought every decade since 1900 somewhere in the Sunshine State, according to FSU’s Florida Climate Center.

#23. New Hampshire

– 10 of 10 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 12.5

From 2000 to 2022, New Hampshire experienced drought conditions 12 times. Though it seems like a state where water is abundant, reality has required state and local authorities to put together a preparedness and response plan, coordinated by a Drought Management Team and led by the state’s Department of Environmental Services.

#22. Washington

– 39 of 39 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 12.7

After three years of harsh dryness affecting most of Washington state, especially the eastern counties, good news was welcomed into 2023. Snowpack formed thanks to a rainy and cool fall, followed by a wet winter, which set the scene for a drought-free spring. If rainfall is plentiful in the months leading to summer, water levels should remain beneficial for most of the state.

#21. Connecticut

– 8 of 8 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 13.1

One of the worst droughts in Connecticut’s recent history started in 2020 and persisted all through 2022. However, favorable weather conditions during the fall of 2022 eased aridity and aided water levels in the state and most of New England. Meteorologists warn citizens and farmers that they will have to get used to drought, however, as precipitation has progressively decreased in recent decades, complicating irrigation of water-dependent crops, such as peaches, apples, and strawberries.

#20. Massachusetts

– 14 of 14 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 14.6

High precipitation levels registered in January 2023 helped improve hydrological conditions in Massachusetts. The state’s Drought Management Plan advises residents to conserve water even when drought alerts are lifted. Authorities recommend consumers “fix leaks, consider water use habits, and change out older fixtures and appliances to save water, energy, and money.”

#19. Louisiana

– 64 of 64 parishes (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected parish: 15.1

During the first quarter of 2023, much of the southern part of Louisiana was experiencing moderate to severe drought, with moderate conditions persisting into early spring. When the surface turns arid, the state’s most important crops—such as rice and soybeans—suffer greatly as seawater invades streams and rivers, turning fresh water salty and unsuitable for irrigation.

#18. Arkansas

– 75 of 75 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 15.2

Drought is a troublesome event for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. Research performed by the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture reveals that farmers face further problems even when they manage to irrigate their crops during periods of drought. Pumping water from underground sources rises the consumption of diesel, which then increases the production and sale prices of agricultural products.

#17. Iowa

– 99 of 99 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 25.4

Following three years of water scarcity in most of the state, Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources released a drought plan to be used by authorities within all levels of government. The strategy presented in March 2023 evaluates weather conditions, assesses risks, and suggests recovery alternatives during and after drought periods.

#16. Colorado

– 64 of 64 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 27.8

The Colorado River supplies water to seven states and 4 million acres of farmland in the U.S. and Mexico. Since the beginning of the century, the river’s basin has experienced extended drought, a condition that affects hydropower, recreational activities, agriculture, and urban water consumption in the state of Colorado and its neighboring lands. Government officials of the region update their drought plan periodically, adding new information that can help farmers and residents face the problem in a timely and effective manner.

#15. Montana

– 56 of 56 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 28.8

Reports of how 2023’s wet winter helped Montana recover from drought and hope for a better summer than prior years contrasted with information from a year earlier when the media categorized the 2022 drought as “the driest in at least 1,200 years.” Citing scientific sources, the article blamed climate change as the main reason for the so-called “megadrought” that affected the Midwest and West.

#14. Hawaii

– 5 of 5 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 28.9

The seven-year-long drought that affected Hawaii from 2007 to 2014 is remembered as one of the costliest natural events in the state. Ranchers lost more than $44 million dollars, and the Department of Agriculture’s livestock insurance program paid out $50 million to ranchers and farmers. Humid winds and an annual rainy season haven’t been enough to keep the islands free from drought in the last two decades.

#13. South Dakota

– 66 of 66 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 29.7

In December 2022, eight counties in South Dakota were deemed “primary natural disaster areas” by the USDA. The designation allowed farmers, businessmen, and people to benefit from emergency loans granted by the federal government. The funds may be used to replace cattle or lost equipment or to refinance debts.

#12. Texas

– 254 of 254 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 30.9

In the early fall of 2011, the worst drought in Texas’ recent history took the lives of 271 people and the state’s agriculture industry lost somewhere between $11.1 and $15.5 billion. NOAA estimates show that since 1980, 18 drought events have caused $1 billion in negative economic impact on the state.

#11. Arizona

– 15 of 15 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 31.1

After copious precipitation during 2022’s monsoon season in Arizona, which runs roughly from June 15 through September 30), followed by wet winter months, most of the state was free of drought by spring 2023. Only small areas of Yuma and La Paz counties remained in long-term exceptional drought status, though others were still listed as experiencing extreme and severe aridity. Arizona’s weather is highly influenced by La Niña and El Niño atmospheric phenomena in the Pacific Ocean.

#10. Wyoming

– 23 of 23 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 31.4

Wyoming has always dealt with moderate to severe drought, though conditions have progressively worsened since 2012. As of April 6, 2023, parts of the state were categorized as extreme drought areas for over 140 straight weeks. In 2020, the Wyoming Conditions and Monitoring Team was founded to connect local and federal authorities, along with tribal leaders and university researchers. The organization offers monthly webinars to update attendees on drought status and climate predictions.

#9. Oregon

– 36 of 36 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 31.7

Oregon’s hydrologists were satisfied but not thrilled with the water levels reached as of March 2023. Streamflow was nearly normal, but more rainfall was still needed to overwrite drought conditions in the southern part of the state. Reservoirs were not expected to reach full capacity once the snowpack melts. Rainfall and temperature in Oregon’s spring months are crucial to predict drought conditions during the summer.

#8. New Mexico

– 33 of 33 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 32.3

The “megadrought” of 2022, as it was dubbed, prompted authorities and scientists to come up with solutions directed toward learning how to live with droughts instead of waiting for them to diminish or disappear. Researchers have found that the drought plaguing the West is the most severe 20-year period in more than 1,200 years.

#7. Idaho

– 44 of 44 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 34.3

Lack of rainfall and arid lands are not the only factors that contribute to Idaho’s droughts. In recent years, rising population numbers have made water even scarcer. In the Idaho counties of Ada, Kootenai, and Teton, the number of residents has grown by around 30% since 2010. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, in 2015, the state “had the highest water usage per person with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day.”

#6. Oklahoma

– 77 of 77 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 34.6

Oklahoma has suffered several periods of drought in the last 100 years. The longest lasted a decade—one beginning in 1930 and another in 1962. A few decades later, Oklahoma was one of the states affected by the Great Plains drought of 1988, at the time the “costliest natural disaster” in the nation’s history. The multistate drought caused agricultural losses of $40 billion.

#5. Kansas

– 105 of 105 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 36.3

The long-term effects of the 2022 drought have been deemed “catastrophic” for Kansas farmers. Growing wheat is particularly difficult with unwavering dry conditions. Farmers state they have contingency plans in place, but nothing has been enough against the strong winds and lack of rain registered in the state in recent years.

#4. Nebraska

– 93 of 93 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 41.2

Both agriculture and livestock were affected in 2022 by widespread drought conditions in Nebraska. Corn and soybean growing hadn’t been so complicated since 2012, according to farmers. While some ranchers were forced to auction their cattle and focus on weaning calves earlier to feed them hay, a catch-22 developed whereby grass remained parched and unsuitable for grazing.

#3. California

– 58 of 58 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 42.1

For several years, California has been the state most affected by severe to exceptional droughts. In early 2023, over 30 million people, including the residents of three of its largest cities—San Diego, San Francisco, and Los Angeles—experienced some level of drought. However, several weeks of abundant precipitation and low temperatures filled water reservoirs and covered mountains with unprecedented amounts of snowpack. At the beginning of spring, less than 9% of the state was still facing drought conditions.

#2. Nevada

– 17 of 17 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 42.9

The College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources at the University of Nevada-Reno manages a webpage with information pertinent to residents of the permanently drought-stricken state. The portal advises readers on how to lower the impact drought has on people, agriculture, land, forests, and tourism. It also invites users to report drought conditions around them by participating in programs designed to “improve coordination, communication, and collaboration between citizens and scientists.”

#1. Utah

– 29 of 29 counties (100%) experienced drought conditions during March 2022-March 2023

— Average weeks of drought per affected county: 45.3

Several weeks of uninterrupted snowfall in the winter of 2023 drastically changed drought conditions in Utah. For a state that experienced extreme drought throughout 2021 and 2022 in most of its territories, above-average levels of yearly snowpack are considered a life-saving event. According to a report by the USDA, last winter was the best for Utah in terms of drought mitigation in over 25 years.