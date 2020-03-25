Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid

Breaking News
This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%.

The gains came a day after the Dow had its biggest percentage gain since 1933.

Stocks have been falling sharply over the past month, erasing one-third of the value from some indexes, as widespread business shutdowns, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders wreak havoc on the global economy.

Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the severity of the outbreak eases.

