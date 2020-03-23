Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again

Breaking News
NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks fell about 3% on Wall Street after Congress hit another roadblock in talks to inject nearly $2 trillion into the economy.

Even an extraordinary flood of support from the Federal Reserve Monday wasn’t enough to lift stocks, as frustration with Washington and the number of coronavirus cases rise.

The plan on Capitol Hill would send checks to U.S. households and offer support for small businesses and the hard-hit travel industry, among other things, but Democrats say it too heavily favors corporations at the expense of public health and workers.

Markets are likely to remain volatile as long as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates.

