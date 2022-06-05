JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A NASA-funded study conducted at the University of Florida showed that plants can grow in soil from the moon.

Scientists used samples of nutrient-poor lunar regolith (soil) that were collected from the moon on the Apollo 11, 12 and 17 missions. To ensure there’s enough soil left over for future uses, scientists used only a gram of the regolith to plant individual Arabidopsis thaliana seeds. The samples were put in terrarium boxes, watered, stored in a clean room and given a nutrient solution daily.

According to one of the researchers, the samples started to sprout in two days. They observed that the samples weren’t quite as robust as a volcanic ash control group, though. The lunar samples grew more slowly, had stunted roots and a reddish pigmentation.

After 20 days, the researchers looked at the RNA of the samples. They determined the plants were under stress, reacting similarly to how other plants react in harsh environments with too much salt or heavy metals. Interestingly, the researchers also determined the samples reacted differently, depending on which part of the moon their soil was from. The plants grown from Apollo 11 weren’t as robust as the others.

The study leaves scientists with further questions. Can understanding which genes help plants adjust to growing in regolith help to understand how to reduce the stressful nature of lunar soil? Are materials from different parts of the moon better for growing plants? Can studying lunar regolith help us understand more about growing plants in regolith from Mars?

Researchers said the study serves two main purposes. First, the information gathered will help to develop food sources for astronauts living and operating in deep space. Additionally, the information will help scientists understand how plants might overcome stressful conditions in food-scarce areas on Earth.

Read more about the study here.