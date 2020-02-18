Breaking News
Support dog will sit with girl at her accused rapist's trial

BATON ROUGE, La. – An emotional support dog with a Louisiana District Attorney’s Office will accompany an 8-year-old girl while she testifies at the trial of her accused rapist.

Judge Beau Higginbotham ruled Thursday that a 4-year-old Labrador and golden retriever mix name Diesel will be allowed to sit with the girl during a jury trial.

She will testify at 32-year-old Anthony James Tipton’s trial. He is accused of raping the girl in 2015 and 2016.

Tipton’s attorney says jurors will sympathize with the girl when they see the dog. Diesel’s handler says he’s trained to be unobtrusive. Higginbotham says a barrier will prevent jurors from seeing the dog at the girl’s feet.

The trial begins on March 16.

