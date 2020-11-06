Suspect in Louisiana death arrested in Mississippi

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal and state authorities say a man wanted in connection with the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend in Louisiana has been captured in Mississippi.

News outlets in both states say 57-year-old Dennis Sheppard was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in the death of 39-year-old Jyra Holmes.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say Sheppard was arrested in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Thursday morning.

Authorities say Holmes was killed Monday night in the parking lot of her apartment in Harvey.

LATEST STORIES: