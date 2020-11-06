Suspect in Louisiana death arrested in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal and state authorities say a man wanted in connection with the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend in Louisiana has been captured in Mississippi.
News outlets in both states say 57-year-old Dennis Sheppard was wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in the death of 39-year-old Jyra Holmes.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say Sheppard was arrested in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Thursday morning.
Authorities say Holmes was killed Monday night in the parking lot of her apartment in Harvey.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two MDOC inmates die in separate facilities
- Baja California residents asked to consider civil unions and medicinal marijuana
- Can the Saints fix red zone defensive woes in Tampa Bay?
- Operation Warp Speed seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials in McAllen
- COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights: See where your state ranks