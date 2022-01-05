Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a reward for a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder.

According to a press release, Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on November 17.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson for first-degree murder. Johnson also has a warrant for violation of federal supervised release.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 and MPD and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson has also been added to TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

According to law enforcement, Johnson is about five feet, eight inches tall weighing about 190 pounds. He also has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call U.S. Marshals at (901)-275-4562, (901)-601-1575, or (731)-571-0280.

You can also submit a tip at https://www.usmarshals.gov/