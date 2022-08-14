The suspect is also accused of driving his car through a crowded fundraiser in Berwick, killing 1 person and injuring 17 others

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County.

State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and sending 17 others to the hospital with injuries on August 13.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski said multiple people gathering at a fundraiser for the families of the 10 people who died in a fire in Nescopeck were struck by a vehicle.

According to Petroski, this crash left one person dead and sent 17 people to the hospital.

Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese told Eyewitness News the person dead at the scene of the crash was a 50-year-old woman. The identity of the woman is being held until additional family notifications can be made.

As of 5 a.m. August 14, a representative from Geisinger provided this update on 15 of the 17 patients:

8 patients are being treated at Geisinger Medical Center Danville 5 are in critical condition 3 are in fair condition 4 have been treated and released

1 Patient has been treated and released from Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

2 patients have been treated and released from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

Scene in Berwick

Shortly after the crash, Pennsylvania State Police said they received a call for a male that was physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on the scene, troopers found the female deceased and Reyes was taken into custody by municipal police.

The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News the victim of the homicide was Rosa D. Reyes, the suspect’s mother.

Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said Rosa, 56, died after being struck by a car and assaulted multiple times with a hammer.

Investigators say Reyes faces two open counts of criminal homicide. He has been denied bail and is being held in the Columbia County Correctional Facility.

Crews on scene in Nescopeck Borough

Trooper Anthony Petroski could not confirm whether the crash into the crowd of people was intentional, but did say troopers would release information as it is available.

Both investigations are ongoing and very active.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione got a first look at Reyes at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.





When asked if he had any comment on the situation he responded, “Sorry, I’m sorry.”

Anyone with surveillance video or still images of the crash into the crowd is asked to send them to Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny barracks, Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg barracks, or call 911 and say you have surveillance video or images of the Berwick incident.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione was on the scene from 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, approximately one hour after the crash, til 3:30 a.m.

“Among a sea of people and commotion, there is a heavy law enforcement presence, including state police forensics and reconstruction units, and a heavy first responder presence, too,” Mantione said.

Mantione was able to speak with a local pastor who decided to help the best way he knew how after he heard about the chaos.

“Well, I was home barbecuing actually and began receiving messages from folks at my church that this was taking place so I thought they might need some spiritual support considering what’s happened here,” said Pastor Brad Iverson from the Berwick Bible Church. “They need help and so I just thought I’d come down to see if there was something I could do.”

Eyewitness News photographers are saying the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down.

The Intoxicology Department bar, where the crash happened, announced they will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is released.