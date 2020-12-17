Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries and other menu items for a limited time

(NewsNation Now) — Taco Bell is adding a few more menu items after cutting out some fan favorites earlier this year. The fast-food chain announced on Wednesday Nacho Fries, the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa will return for a limited time beginning December 24.

The ad promises you will “Escape your Nacho Fries cravings.”

Escape your Nacho Fries cravings 12/24. pic.twitter.com/UVfGVrpK9t — Taco Bell (@tacobell) December 16, 2020

“In a year as difficult and uncertain as this one was, we know that consumers crave the comforts they love most. That’s why we’re excited to bring back Nacho Fries for our passionate fans to close out this year and kick-off 2021 positively and deliciously,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer in a statement.

The Nacho Fries were originally introduced in 2018 and quickly became the “most successful menu item,” according to Taco Bell. It has sold more than 347 million servings of Nacho Fries to date.

In November, Taco Bell removed the Mexican pizza, Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

