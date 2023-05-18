(NEXSTAR) — Target is recalling almost 5 million Threshold brand candles over concerns the jars they come in may crack or break during use — posing potential burn, fire and laceration hazards. Target says it has already received 137 reports of incident, including six injuries.
The affected items are all candles sold in stores nationwide and at Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023. The candles came in a variety of scents, styles and sizes and cost between $3 and $20, Target says.
Customers should immediately stop using them and return them to any Target store. The company says customers will receive full refunds.
|Product
|Size
|Item number
|Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (glass jar)
|5.5 oz
|054-09-1488
|Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (glass jar)
|5.5 oz
|054-09-6393
|Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (glass jar)
|5.5 oz
|054-09-9509
|Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (glass jar)
|5.5 oz
|054-09-9789
|Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (glass jar)
|5.5 oz
|054-09-9837
|Threshold™ Berry Lemonade and Melon candle (jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-0051
|Threshold™ Charcoal and Black Teak candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-0052
|Threshold™ Peony and Cherry Blossom candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-1217
|Threshold™ Water Mint and Eucalyptus candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-3861
|Threshold™ Ashwood and Palo Santo candle (jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-5401
|Threshold™ Soft Cashmere and Lavender candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-6099
|Threshold™ Red Mandarin and Guava candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-6205
|Threshold™ Vanilla Bean and Amber candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-8037
|Threshold™ Cerulean Surf and Sea candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-8523
|Threshold™ Coconut Sorbet candle (jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-8621
|Threshold™ Warm Cider and Cinnamon candle (glass jar)
|20 oz
|054-09-8753
|Threshold™ Apple Blossom and Breeze candle (lidded milky glass jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-9473
|Threshold™ Tangerine Ginger candle (jar/3-wick)
|20 oz
|054-09-9926
|Threshold™ Vetiver and Moss wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid)
|14 oz
|054-09-0185
|Threshold™ Coconut and Honey crackling wooden candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-0458
|Threshold™ Coconut and Honey wood wick candle (milky white glass jar with wooden lid/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-0570
|Threshold™ Black Cedar wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-2433
|Threshold™ Red Mango and Amber wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-3560
|Threshold™ Acai Berry and Spruce crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-6389
|Threshold™ Whiskey & Oak crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-7215
|Threshold™ Rose and Cedar crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-7216
|Threshold™ Vanilla and Bergamot crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-7217
|Threshold™ Leather and Embers crackling wooden wick candle (lidded glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-7218
|Threshold™ Ocean Air and Moss crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-8292
|Threshold™ Rosemary and Linen crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-8344
|Threshold™ Fir and Suede crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-8910
|Threshold™ Coastal Wind and Lavender wood wick candle (milky white glass with wood lid/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-8964
|Threshold™ Rainwater Lily wood wick candle (milky white glass with wooden lid/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-9132
|Threshold™ Sandalwood and Smoke crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-9219
|Threshold™ Eucalyptus and Palm crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-9441
|Threshold™ Applewood and Amber crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-9550
|Threshold™ Fennel and Pine crackling wooden wick candle (lidded amber glass jar/3-wick)
|14 oz
|054-09-9851
Target says customers can also contact the company to receive prepaid return labels if they wish to return the items by mail.
Any customers with questions or concerns can call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. You can also visit the Target Product Recalls page.