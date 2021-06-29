TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for Memphis baby after his mother is murdered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police and the TBI are looking for a 7-month-old baby boy after his mother was shot to death Sunday.

Police said the baby’s mother was dropped off at the Regional One Medical Center with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Braylen Clark

Barry Medlock

They believe Braylen Hunter Clark is with his biological father, Barry Medlock.

The TBI has issued a statewide Amber Alert for the child. MPD has also issued a warrant for second-degree murder for Medlock.

Braylen was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is about 27″ long, weighs 18 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Medlock is 26 years old.

MPD searching for suspects accused of shooting woman seven times outside Frayser home

🚨#TNAMBERAlert🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark. He was last seen Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. He is believed to be with his non-custodial father. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/SE0IqaiRwE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 29, 2021

If you see Medlock or the baby, call Memphis police at 911 or (901) 545-2677. You can also call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.