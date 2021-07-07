TDOT: Initial I-40 bridge fracture repaired, reopening planned by end of month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the initial fracture that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis has been repaired, although there is more work to be done.

TDOT expects the bridge to reopen by the end of July.

Additionally, TDOT provided information on what’s on the agenda for this week in their biweekly update:

Removed all post-tensioning (PT) rods, now removing weldment/anchors

Minor miscellaneous drilling remains on some small connection pieces

Final bolting and torquing are ongoing

Removal of the rigging from the upper truss section

Several miscellaneous bracing and connection pieces that were initially removed to accommodate the work are being re-installed

Bridge inspectors conducted ultrasound testing on more than 500 weld connections. TDOT said they have identified nine locations that need plating, and they are currently completing the design of those plates this week. Material is being sourced with fabrication to follow.