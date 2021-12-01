Teen plummets to death from Bourbon Street balcony

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A teen tragically fell to his death from the second-floor balcony of Pat O’Briens late Friday night.

Local service industry workers said the teen was attending a private wedding party at the world-famous courtyard bar and music venue with balcony access overlooking the 600 block of Bourbon Street.

A 911 call was placed at 10:38 p.m., and a New Orleans EMS bike team stationed in the French Quarter during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend immediately responded and was on site within 60 seconds of the call.

Matthew Myles, 19, was transported via ambulance to the UMC Trauma Center in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries due to blunt force trauma.

According to statistical data provided by the City of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Myles is the 15th person involved in balcony fall-related incidents this year. This is up from eight last year and 13 in 2019.

It is important to note all of these incidents result in fatalities, and causes range from accidental, domestic violence and suicide.