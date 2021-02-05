Tennessee family mourns loss of second son in two months

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee family is preparing to bury their second child in two months.

A crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Seth Tyree on Monday, just two months after his 25-year-old brother, Joel, died unexpectedly on Dec. 1.

“As to how I feel right now, I couldn’t give you a straight answer, you know, because we are still working on Joel,” said brother Josiah Tyree. “And then once Seth come up, it puts you back to the bottom, if not lower.”

Kaitlyn, Jordan, Joel, Josiah, and Seth Tyree grew up in Smith County. The five siblings spent a lot of time going to church and playing music. But now, there are only three siblings left mourning their lost brothers.

Josiah Tyree said the family is heartbroken.

“We always loved each other,” he said. “We was always brothers to the end.”

The crash happened on a highway not far from the Tyree family’s home.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Seth Tyree crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck. He was killed, while other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

“To say this is a tragedy is an understatement,” said brother-in-law Jared Gentry. “Dealing with one loss was bad enough and then two months to the day another loss of another brother has been so difficult.”

The family is in shock.

“I don’t think any of us has accepted or acknowledged the fact that this has happened yet,” said David Dillehay, Seth’s uncle.

“I’m going to miss coming home … and just not seeing them, you know? But thankfully it’s not forever,” Josiah Tyree said. “I have a sure faith in Jesus Christ, and I know once you’re born again and you trust Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior, they’re waiting for you on the other side.”

With the family having to plan and pay for two funerals in the last two months, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Tyrees.