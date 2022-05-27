(NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he was ‘misled’ about the police response to the Texas school shooting and is ‘livid about what happened.’

During a news conference Friday, Abbott said he was repeating what he had been told. “The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

Abbott said that he took detailed, written notes while talking to officials in the wake of the deadly attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Abbott said exactly what happened needs to be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.

The governor initially praised the actions of law enforcement shortly after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, saying that they showed “amazing courage by running toward gunfire” and cited their “quick response.”

This is a developing story; the Associated Press contributed to this report.