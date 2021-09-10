Texas woman sentenced after pleading guilty to beating 11-year-old son to death on Father’s Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the capital murder of her 11-year-old son in Arkansas.

According to court documents, Mary Black, of Abilene, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Lincoln County, Arkansas and was sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Black and her husband, David Black, of Comanche, were charged with the crime in June 2019 after the 11-year-old boy’s body was found in a camper trailer, according to KARK news.

An affidavit read aloud in court in 2019 said “investigators believe the couple beat the child over a two-day period (Saturday night and Sunday afternoon) with their hands, a paddle and belt.”

Mary Black told KARK in 2019 that she was surprised to learn she’d been charged with capital murder. When asked that same day in 2019 how the boy died, she responded “David beat him.”

In 2019, the Lincoln County Sheriff said Mary Black previously lived in Abilene and that her son had spent time at a hospital in the Key City.

David Black left Comanche sometime in 2018, the Comanche County Sheriff told BigCountryHomepage.com in 2019.

The status of David Black’s trial is currently unknown.