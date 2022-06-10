UPDATE 3:31 p.m. — Police said during an update that two men had a “verbal exchange” with two women and another man before leaving the mall. One of the men turned around and started firing a gun, hitting the three others.

Police said that the two women are in serious condition. The man is still in critical condition.

There were two on-duty and one off-duty officer in the mall who were able to respond to give aid. Another officer responded from a different location.

Witnesses told police that the two men fled on foot and were wearing some sort of face covering. Police do not believe that this was a random shooting.

A part of the mall was shut down during the investigation.

UPDATE (6/10/22) 2:25 p.m. — Police identified the victims as all adults — two women and one man.

The male victim is in critical condition, according to Prince George’s County Police.

The women suffered what are considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place around 12:45 p.m. at the entrance of the mall.

Stick with WDVM for updates on this developing story.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were transported after a shooting at The Shops at Iverson on Friday afternoon.

Police are still working to locate the suspect or suspects and said that there is no active shooter. The three victims have what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.