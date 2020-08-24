Three officers shot during ambush in Prince George’s County, Maryland

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Three Prince George’s County Police officers were hospitalized after being ambushed while responding to a call for a home invasion Sunday night.

Around 6:30 p.m, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Hyattsville when they were shot within seconds upon arrival. Detectives say all of the officers are expected to recover from injuries. Police now have two suspects in custody. The suspects have not yet been identified.

“One was struck in the chest, the vest saved him, the second was in the back, and the vest saved him. The office that was struck in the chest also sustained an injury to his arm and leg and another officer sustained an injury to his foot,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hector Velez.

The incident is still under investigation.

