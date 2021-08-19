Three suspects to be sentenced for killing pregnant Texas mother so she would ‘feel the pain of a miscarriage’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three suspects will be sentenced for killing an Abilene woman during a brutal assault they say they committed because they wanted her “to feel the pain of a miscarriage.”

Casey Kennedy, Alexander Lopez, and Courtney Whitley all gave open pleas to Murder this month for the death of their roommate Kelly Holder, 24, and her unborn child. The crime happened in August 2019.

Court officials say all three suspects will receive their sentences in about 45 days, after their respective pre-sentence investigations.

Court documents state Holder suffered an “extreme beating”, including blunt force trauma to her torso, asphyxiation, and a grotesque sexual assault.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal Holder’s unborn child, conceived an estimated 6 weeks before her murder, only died because Holder was killed. It showed no other signs of trauma.

Holder was found unresponsive inside a home on the 1700 block of S 5th Street August 3, and all three roommates were quickly apprehended and questioned.

They each denied knowing anything about how Holder sustained her injuries, but the documents state their stories contained a lot of discrepancies and eventually they pieced together what likely happened.

The roommates told police they were mad at Holder because she allegedly caused Whitley to have a miscarriage and also, “let men enter the house while everyone was sleeping so they could rape Courtney and Casey,” according to the documents.

They confronted Holder on August 2, and when she didn’t admit to the allegations, they began beating her, saying they “wanted her to feel the pain of a miscarriage.”

The documents state all three suspects admitted to punching and kicking Holder in the chest, as well as strangling her.

Whitley also allegedly sat on Holder’s torso while bouncing up and down.

Finally, the documents reveal Lopez, “told them to treat Ms. Holder as if she was in prison and handed Casey and wooden rod.”

Kennedy then handed the rod off to Whitley, who used it subject Holder to a grotesque sexual assault, according to the documents.