Tips on keeping your pet calm during Fourth of July fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and that means fireworks.
Here is a list of tips to help keep your pet calm and safe during the holiday:
- It’s best you don’t take your pets outdoors to an event with you.
- Keep them indoors, even if they typically live outside.
- Make indoors as quiet as possible
- Put on some ambient noise, such as radio or television.
- Close the blinds to minimize any light.
- Make sure that if you do take your pets outside, they are microchipped.
- At the very least, make sure that they are wearing an ID tag with your current address and phone number.
- You can also request medication from the vet to help calm your pet down.
We hope this helps your furry friends this weekend!