Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign following riot at U.S. Capitol

(NEXSTAR)- President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.