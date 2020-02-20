Breaking News
Trapped paraglider rescued from power lines in California

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) – A paraglider spent three hours trapped in power lines before being rescued in northern California.

Officials with the Olivehurst Fire Department said the paraglider was facing the ground with the wires as his only support when first responders arrived Wednesday night. Olivehurst is about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

He got stuck while trying to land at the Yuba County airport during a training exercise, officials said. Power was cut to the surrounding area for a few hours while crews worked to save the man, who was not immediately identified. No major injuries were reported.

