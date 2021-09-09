‘Treehouse in the sky’: San Francisco home sells for $2 million over asking price

Credit: Aerial Canvas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Francisco home just sold for $2.1 million over its asking price after receiving 15 offers in 11 days.

The home at 177 Belgrave Avenue was listed at $3.5 million, but it sold for $5.6 million.

The home has been coined as a treehouse in the sky by Compass realtors because of its “breathtaking city views from every room, sprawling outdoor space, and an unparalleled level of privacy.”

This was the first time the home hit the market in 50 years. It was built in the 1970s and has only had one owner.

It’s located in San Francisco’s Cole Valley neighborhood, but you wouldn’t necessarily know that upon entering.

“If you showed this home to 100 people, I would bet that 99 of them would not think it’s in San Francisco which is one of the reasons it got such high offers,” Compass realtor Michael Bellings said.

The home’s outdoor space is what really brings out an adult treehouse vibe. There are direct paths from the house that connect you to a private backyard patio with a deck as well as a front porch.

The large chef’s kitchen has blue tiled countertops, open wood shelves, a breakfast nook, and a dining room.

There are 3 charming bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and lots of space for entertaining.

Views of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge can be seen from nearly every corner of the house.

At the same time, you’re very secluded and hidden from street view, according to the listing.

“We were blown away by the offers and the final price,” said Aaron Bellings, Compass realtor. “It was already one of the highest price per square foot homes in Cole Valley, and this sale just set the new high watermark.”