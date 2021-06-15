Trending summer hair colors that will have you looking ‘dangerously HOT’ this summer

Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) One of the trending searches going on right now is summer hair. Styles, colors, accessories because let’s face it! You’re going to want it up or beautifully lowing in the summer heat.

We’re looking at colors this morning. Glamour is topping the list of summer hair color with the always trending “Soft Ombre”…. Here’s a look…

nothing can bring a confident woman down - soft ombre stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Getty Images

In the second spot… “Melted Pecan”… Subtle highlights to brighten blond and brunette hair color.

Getty Images

“Soft Blond” takes the third spot… a truly brighter shade of blond that is sure to shine this summer.

Getty Images

In fourth place… “Pintura Highlights”… Tighter curls with a kiss of light, sure to pump up your summer spirit.

Getty Images

The fifth spot goes to “Glowy Apricot” … think the faded red color in a peach you’ll find at the grocery store.

Getty Images

