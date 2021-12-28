Trial set for man accused of shooting into car, killing girl in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has scheduled a trial for a man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl while trying to shoot someone else in the same car.

Davonta Verret, 24, of Houma, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two of attempted first-degree murder, The Courier reported.

Houma police said Treyce Bryant was the victim of a feud between Verrett and one of the two adults in the car with her about 8:30 p.m. on March 22.

Verrett was arrested in August in Gulfport, Mississippi, after an extensive manhunt. His trial is scheduled May 9 before state District Judge Timothy Ellender Jr.