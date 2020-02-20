Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

The action in federal court comes amid Trump’s unrelenting defense of his longtime confidant that has led to a mini-revolt inside the Justice Department and allegations the president has interfered in the case.

Trump has denounced as a “miscarriage of justice” the initial recommendation by Justice Department prosecutors that Stone receive at least seven years in prison.

Attorney General William Barr then backed off that recommendation, prompting four prosecutors to quit Stone’s case. Stone chose not to address the court at his sentencing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories