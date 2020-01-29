Trump: New trade deal with Canada, Mexico to boost US growth

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Trump says it replaces what he calls the “nightmare” of a Clinton-area agreement that governed trade among the three countries.

Trump says that agreement encouraged factories to leave the United States and relocate south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican labor. He says the new deal with Canada and Mexico will keep jobs, wealth and growth in America.

Expert say the impact will be modest, given that Canada and Mexico already represent the top two export markets for U.S. goods.

Mississippi lawmakers responded to the signing of the law.

Today is a historic day for expanding trade for Mississippi and our entire country. USMCA is a huge bipartisan win, creating a fair playing field for our workers! Thank you @realDonaldTrump for putting Mississippi and American workers first with this pro-growth trade pact! pic.twitter.com/zJpAG7CUTD — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 29, 2020

It’s good to be with @realDonaldTrump on this important day. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a signature accomplishment of this administration and will be a big boost for Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/Kk2akGZLmV — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 29, 2020

The USMCA trade deal is a huge win for American workers, farmers, and ranchers. This pro-growth deal will level the playing field and expand trade for our entire nation. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for once again putting the American worker first. pic.twitter.com/FqgywTI5j8 — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) January 29, 2020

A great and historic day for the United States and our north American trading partners as @realDonaldTrump signs the USMCA into law. 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦



A major victory for American workers! #PromisesMadePromisesKept #USMCAWin https://t.co/yhjB3M0NR1 — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) January 29, 2020

Today @realDonaldTrump will sign #USMCA! This is an incredible win for all Americans families, workers, and farmers.



Promises made, Promises kept. #USMCAwin — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 29, 2020