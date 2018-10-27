Trump on mass shooting: Places of worship need “protection,” “armed guards”

President Donald Trump responds to the Saturday mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, which left at least 11 dead and many more injured.



Trump says that the outcome might have been different, had the synagogue had “protection” in the form of an armed guard, according to CBS News.

“If there was an armed guard inside the temple, they would have been able to stop him, maybe there would have been nobody killed, except for him, frankly,” Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base Saturday.

“If they have some kind of protection inside the temple maybe it could have been a very much different situation. They didn’t.”

He added that “we should stiffen up our laws in terms of the death penalty.”



“When people do this they should get the death penalty,” he said. “And they shouldn’t have to wait years and years…”

