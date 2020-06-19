Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld legal protections for young immigrants, but its ruling doesn’t provide a guarantee that they’ll get to keep them long term.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants to live and work legally in the United States and shields them from deportation.

A divided Congress is unlikely to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon. But advocates vow to keep fighting for legislation for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

