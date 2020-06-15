Trump supporters hold boat rally for president’s 74th birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.

In Palm Beach County — home of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway at various times in the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort.

The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county Sunday to protest racism and call for police reforms.

Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August.

In The Villages, a massive Republican-friendly retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, Trump supporters were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who is turning 74.

Speaking to West Point graduates on Saturday, Trump said his birthday coincided with the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding.

“Unrelated, going to be my birthday also,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that happened by accident. Did that happen by accident, please? But it’s a great day because of that Army birthday.”