Trump team, House managers trade sharp views on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dueling statements from President Donald Trump’s legal team and House Democrats offer a preview of the arguments in his impeachment trial.

Trump’s team has issued a fiery response ahead of opening arguments while House Democrats laid out their case in forceful fashion, saying the president had “abandoned his oath” and betrayed the public trust.

Trump’s impeachment trial begins in earnest on Tuesday. Democrats and lawyers for the president are seeking to make their case for an American public bracing for a presidential election in 10 months.