WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s trial has shifted to pointed and lively questions from senators.

The debate proceeds as the Republicans concede they lack the votes to block witnesses in a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal.

Republican senators are straining for ways to deal with fallout from former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book. Before that, they’re asking direct questions of Trum’s accusers and defenders.