WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twelve men were arrested and charged in a child predator sting by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting, dubbed “Operation Wolves Blanket,” was conducted to target individuals soliciting sexual activity with children, deputies wrote in a news release.

The operation ran from Wednesday, January 26 to Sunday, January 30.

WCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the State Attorney’s Office, Panama City Beach Police, Panama City Police Department, and deputies from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the sting.









“Our goal was to identify child predators and get them out of our communities,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. “There is no shortage of these individuals preying on our youth; we must all be vigilant.”

The suspects were charged with second to third-degree felonies, and many face sentences up to 25 years in prison.

These are the individuals, with ages ranging from 18 to 48, that were arrested in the sting:

Hazzie Carter, 39, of Gulfport, Mississippi (traveled from Fort Walton Beach)

David Chocojay, 34, of Mobile, Alabama

Tananan Wanna, 41, of Santa Rosa Beach

Eric Dotlich, 42, of Pensacola

Dakota Davis, 22, of Fort Walton Beach

Cody Hamm, 27, of Cottondale

Carter Gile, 25, of Navarre

Joshua Ward, 18, of Gulf Breeze

Christian Coon, 22, of DeFuniak Springs

Warwick Marsh, 26, of Destin

Hassani Brown, 19, of Fort Walton Beach

Allen Morrow, 48, of Niceville