Two arrested after high-speed chase from Mississippi to Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Early Thursday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified that Hancock County Miss., deputies were in pursuit of a stolen beige 2006 Toyota Highlander on Interstate 10 Westbound.

According to STSPO, deputies joined the pursuit at the state line, and the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on I-10 towards New Orleans.

STPSO deputies successfully deployed spikes, and the vehicle came to a stop on I-10 Westbound just past Oak Harbor Boulevard.

The driver, 26-year-old Alphonse Dorsey was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for several charges:

  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway
  • Illegal Possession of Stolen Things,
  • Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)
  • Possession of Schedule II (cocaine)
  • Illegal Possession of a Firearm with Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Numbers
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Resisting an Officer by refusal to Provide Identification
  • No Driver’s License
  • No Seatbelt

Dorsey was additionally booked as a fugitive from NOPD on warrants for:

  • Homicide
  • Two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery
  • One count of Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment

Additional charges are pending from Hancock County.

The passenger, 25-year-old Valicia Johnson, of New Orleans, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as well.

  •  Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
  • Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)
  • Possession of Schedule II (cocaine)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • No Seatbelt

During the booking process, police discovered that Johnson concealed a small amount of marijuana in her sock and another small bag in her vaginal cavity. Johnson was additionally charged with:

  • Introduction of Contraband to a Correctional Facility
  • Obstruction of Justice

