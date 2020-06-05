Two police officers in New York suspended without pay after video showed police of shoving an older man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) – Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, have been suspended without pay after a video showed police shoving an older man who then stumbled backwards and hit his head on the ground.

The video, captured by NPR member station WBFO, shows the man bleeding from his head onto the pavement.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the end of a protest in Niagara Square, according to CBS affiliate WIVB.

The man was eventually taken away from the scene by an ambulance.

A source told WIVB that the man who fell in the video suffered from a laceration and a possible concussion.

People can be heard shouting in the video that the man was bleeding from his ear, and that medics were being called. An ambulance arrived soon after.

Buffalo Police Department Captain Jeff Rinaldo told CBS News later Thursday night that “the Police Commissioner has immediately suspended two officers without pay in connection with the incident observed in the video.” Rinaldo said the department has launched an internal affairs investigation.

Buffalo Police originally told reporters in a summary of the protest that “one person was injured when he tripped and fell.”

It is not clear if they were referring to the same incident.