Tyson Foods announces $50M in bonuses for frontline, hourly employees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods frontline, hourly employees will see a year-end bonus and a pay increase.

Company leaders announced that hourly employees will see a $300-$700 bonus starting December 2021. The bonus amount will be determined based on tenure. The company will also be increasing hourly wages from $18 to $24. Employees will also begin receiving paid sick leave starting on January 1, 2022.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Tyson Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King.

Recently, Tyson Foods paid also employees a $200 bonus if they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.