U.S. appeals court upholds Trump administration’s rules involving abortions

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas. A U.S. appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday, Feb. 24 overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SEATTLE (AP) – A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California.

The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers – a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.

Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules.

