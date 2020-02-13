U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries.

The U.S. is accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets. The indictment was announced Thursday by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn. They had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, which is the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.