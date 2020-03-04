Severe Weather Tools

U.S. stocks rise in early trading as volatile swings continue

National
Posted: / Updated:
Financial Markets Wall Street_79418

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to recover nearly half its loss from the day before. A measure of fear in the stock market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign that traders remain concerned about the economic fallout from the virus.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

