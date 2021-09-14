Unruly goat ‘arrested’ by Louisiana Deputy

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is getting some retweets after posting to their official Twitter page that they’ve “arrested” a goat.

According to the tweet, Deputy Michael Jenkins of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office encountered a displaced goat in the weeks following Hurricane Ida. When trying to reason with the goat, it began to resist.

The goat was then “arrested” for battery of a police officer, harassment and criminal mischief before being released into the custody of its owner.