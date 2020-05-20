UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer urges Midland County residents to evacuate after Edenville Dam collapse

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – UPDATE (10:02 p.m.): Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.



“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other.”



Shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go. Shelters remain open until further notice at Midland High School, Meridian Junior High School, Bullock Creek High School, and the West Midland Family Center.



“We have remained engaged with Midland County officials as the situation has progressed,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”



A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the City of Midland. Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.



Residents should not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water as well as take extra precautions around where electrical items may be submerged, according to advice from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.



UPDATE (9:25 p.m.): Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to have a press conference regarding the Edenville Dam at 10:00 p.m. You will be able to see that press conference live on this page.



Tonight, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update regarding the state’s response to the evolving situation regarding dam conditions in Midland County and the resulting flooding, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.



ORIGINAL STORY ( 9:21 p.m.): Residents in Edenville and Sanford have been told to immediately evacuate after a failure of the Edenville Dam.

URGENT ALERT: The Edenville Dam has failed. Residents in Edenville and Sanford must IMMEDIATELY EVACUATE. City of Midland residents: We will update you on next steps as soon as possible. Please stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/DwV2zJnIJT — City of Midland, MI (@CityofMidlandMI) May 19, 2020

The governor will issue an emergency declaration this evening to ensure state and local officials have the resources they need to respond. The State Emergency Operations Center is already activated and fully engaged in the response. State officials from multiple departments have been on-site throughout the day. We will share additional information as it becomes available. Statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer

I will issue an emergency declaration tonight to ensure officials have the resources they need to respond to the Edenville Dam collapse. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated & fully engaged in the response. We’ll share additional information as it becomes available. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 20, 2020

Eastbound and westbound US-10 is between River Road and M-30 is closed due to water over the roadway, per the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region Twitter page.

EB & WB US-10 between River Rd Exit 114 and M-30 (Meridian Rd) Exit 116

Freeway Closed

Water over the Roadway

Midland County — MDOT – Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) May 19, 2020

The Tittabawassee River was over 29 inches in the early afternoon.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tues, the Tittabawassee River level is 29.01' & rising w/ an updated crest of 30.6' expected early Wed am. Numerous City and County roads are closed due to flooding.



Please see a list of road closures & emergency info here: https://t.co/PsTfJbp3vJ pic.twitter.com/8kCr8lOfDa — City of Midland, MI (@CityofMidlandMI) May 19, 2020

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.