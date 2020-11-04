UPDATE: Gunman opens fire inside Opelousas grocery store following argument

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A gunman opened fire inside a grocery store Tuesday in Opelousas wounding two people.

According to police, it happened just after 6 p.m. at the Cash Saver food store on Heather Drive.

Public Information Officer Major Mark Guidry said both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries to the lower extremities.

Guidry said an initial investigation has revealed that two people began arguing inside the store when the gunman opened fire striking his intended victim, and a second innocent bystander.

The victim then fled the area on foot, Guidry said.

Developing story. We will continue to update throughout the evening