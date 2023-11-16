UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/16/2023 4:34 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The scene of the courthouse shooting has been cleared by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Anyone who had a car parked in the area can now pick them up.

CSPD thanked everyone for their patience while investigators worked.

CSPD Press Conference: One dead after shooting at El Paso County Courthouse

THURSDAY 11/16/2023 11:26 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a media briefing on the shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 16 just after 11:15 a.m.

CSPD said it responded to the scene just after 10 a.m. and once on scene, located one person who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. “This is being investigated as a homicide, however, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death,” wrote CSPD.

CSPD said one suspect is in custody and stressed that this was not an active shooter incident and there is no threat to the community.

Tejon Street between Colorado and Vermijo remains closed for police activity. People who parked their cars on Tejon Street will not be able to retrieve their vehicles until later this afternoon as CSPD processes the crime scene.

CSPD said it will be in charge of the investigation outside of the courthouse, while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be overseeing the investigation inside the courthouse.

“Due to police activity, the El Paso County Courthouse is closed for the remainder of the day. Anyone with a court appearance today can call (719) 452-5000 to reschedule appearances. Please do not come to the courthouse,” wrote CO Courts on X (formally known as Twitter).

WATCH: Press conference on shooting at El Paso County Courthouse

THURSDAY 11/16/2023 11:17 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it will hold a media briefing on the shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse momentarily. FOX21 will live stream the press conference the video player above.

UPDATE: Shooting at El Paso County Courthouse, avoid the area

THURSDAY 11/16/2023 10:28 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is responding to a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse. The message was sent out by CSPD on X (formally known as Twitter) at 10:24 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

“This is not an active shooter situation. There is no threat to the community,” said CSPD.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), operations at the El Paso County Courthouse are closed for the day. “Citizens currently in the courthouse will be released from the south entrance to protect CSPD’s scene,” wrote EPSO.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is also on the scene assisting CSPD.

A FOX21 viewer sent us a video from the scene, which can be viewed below.

Video Courtesy: FOX21 Viewer Jennifer H.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police activity near El Paso County Courthouse

THURSDAY 11/16/2023 10:23 a.m.

Police activity near the El Paso County Courthouse has closed several streets in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, Nov. 16.

According to Colorado Springs Traffic, Tejon Street between Colorado and Vermijo is closed for police activity. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), community members are asked to avoid the area.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article once we know more.