UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

(AP) – UPS says it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the holiday season. UPS said Wednesday that it expects a record peak season.
Volume of packages for delivery usually rises starting in October and runs through January. The company says it will have full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, mostly package handlers, drivers and driver helpers.
The Atlanta-based company touts the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment.
