US flags fly half-staff after 11 Americans murdered

American flags in the nations capital are seen lowered Sunday, following the murders of 11 Jewish-Americans who worshipped in the Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.



President Donald Trump ordered that flags be flown half-staff at all federal buildings in “solemn respect” for the victims, the AP reports.

CBS news says that with both the number of deaths and details of the synagogue’s security still to be disclosed, Trump said gun control “has little to do with it,” but “if they had protection inside, the results would have been far better.”

Trump is traveling to Pittsburgh, he said.