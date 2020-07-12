US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) – The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

The Navy on Thursday recognized that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.”

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.”

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017. Officials say she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

