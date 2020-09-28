US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. secretary of Commerce says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October, according to a tweet posted on the Census Bureau’s website Monday.
The tweet said the ability for people to self-respond to the census questionnaire and the door-knocking phase census takers go to homes that haven’t yet responded is ending Oct. 5.
The announcement came as a virtual hearing was being held in San Jose, California, as a follow-up to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction.
