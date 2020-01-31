US quarantines American evacuees from China at military base

LOS ANGELES (AP) – U.S. health officials have issued a quarantine order for all 195 American evacuees from China. It’s the first time in 50 years that the government has taken such a step.

The evacuees will spend two weeks at a military base in California. They were flown earlier this week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the new virus outbreak.

Officials believe it can take up to 14 days for someone who is infected to develop symptoms. So far, tests for the virus have been negative.

In the meantime, the State Department is preparing additional flights for Americans who want to leave China.