SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vaenait baby brand children’s robes are being recalled for violating federal flammability standards.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission the hooded polyester robe, with two front pockets and a belt determined on January 19, fails to meet flammability standards.

The hazards pose the risk for the sleepwear to cause burn injuries.

Although the CPSC says, no incidents or injuries have been reported the Louisiana Office of State Marshall posted to their Facebook ensuring residents were aware of the recall.

The children’s loungewear has sold for about $11 dollars from December 2019 through June 2022. Sold in ivory, pink, yellow, and sky gray

Sold At:

Lafayette Moms and Babies

Safe Splash

Chickadees Gift Boutique

Melodi’s Belles and Beaus

Love From Home

Chicken Little

Dimples

So Adorable Too

Liebeskind

The Kids Company

Children’s Shoppe

SAF-T Swim New Hyde

SAF-T Swim Melville

Miller Swim School

My Little Peanut, Sara’s

Lollipops Children’s Boutique

Sassy Stitch

C’est La Vie

Whimsical Alley

Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique

Raindance

Kids Kottage Boutique

JC Kate Boutique

Totally Tanned